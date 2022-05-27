Was Flooded With Offers After 'Veer-Zaara': Divya Dutta on 25 Yrs in Bollywood

Divya Dutta has been garnering a lot of praise for playing a negative character to perfection in her new release Dhakkad where she stars alongside Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal.

In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, she talks about how the last 25 years in Bollywood have been for her, the first time on a film set, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

Tune in!