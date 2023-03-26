Podcast | Vivaan Shah Talks About SRK, Naseeruddin Shah and His New Book

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Vivaan Shah Talks About SRK, Naseeruddin Shah and His New Book

Listen to the full podcast to find insights from Vivaan's life and art.
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this podcast, The Quint talks to Vivaan Shah about his new book 'The Forsaken Wilderness'

|

Photo: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this podcast, The Quint talks to Vivaan Shah about his new book 'The Forsaken Wilderness'</p></div>

In this special podcast, we talked to Vivaan Shah, an actor, a playwright and a novelist, about his new book 'The Forsaken Wilderness'. He also talked about the relationship between his father Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, his love for theatre, and why he stopped drawing comic books.

