Podcast | Vivaan Shah Talks About SRK, Naseeruddin Shah and His New Book

In this podcast, The Quint talks to Vivaan Shah about his new book 'The Forsaken Wilderness'
Photo: The Quint
In this special podcast, we talked to Vivaan Shah, an actor, a playwright and a novelist, about his new book 'The Forsaken Wilderness'. He also talked about the relationship between his father Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, his love for theatre, and why he stopped drawing comic books.
