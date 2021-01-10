Hope For A Better Tomorrow, A ‘Tabdeeli’ This Year

Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
The journey we had in 2020, and the events we have witnessed is not something anyone of us would like to experience or go through again. Although, and overall the last year was full of trials in a way that demanded us to toss our freedoms aside, we learned many lessons.
From forcing ourselves to adjust to the ‘new normal’, to finding freedom in restrictions, sailing through the year of a raging pandemic indeed feels like a rite of passage none of us was ready for. But hey, we did it.
This episode of Urdunama is a celebration of the change or ‘tabdeeli’ that we have undergone. Yet, this year a lot still needs to change.
Tune in to find out what ‘Tabdeeli’ is and what kind of change poets, Shakeel Badayuni, Jameel Mazhari, and Sahir Ludhianvi are looking for in people around them and in the society, at large.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 10 Jan 2021,04:33 PM IST