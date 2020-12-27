Poetry and A Prayer to Keep Safe & ‘Salaamat’ This New Year

Pandemic, politics and protests – these three words can sum up 2020. An anxious heart wants to be assured that nothing from the previous year should follow us as we begin a brand new year. And what better way to start a new journey than prayers and hope for peace and strength?

Join us as we read the poems of Sahir Ludhianvi, Ahmad Faraz, and Ali Sardar Jafri, to make sense of what 'amn' or 'peace' is. These poets tell us not just about friendships, but also about how relationships get scarred by war and hatred.

Tune in to draw inspiration from the words of these greats that offer lessons on remaining safe and 'salaamat' this new year.