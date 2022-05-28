(CHECKED|DNP) Taj Mahal: A Symbol of Love, Beauty, and Urdu Poetry

Taj Mahal, a symbol of love, is recognised worldwide and is marvelled at for its architectural genius. This 17th-century heritage building reminds us of a love that prompted a Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, to build a mausoleum for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who had died in childbirth.

This architectural expression of love, Taj Mahal, has also been the subject of a perennial debate that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple, 'Tejo Mahalaya,' and that it represents Islamic aggression on a Hindu land.

So, the question is, does the Taj Mahal represent religion? The answer is a resounding 'no'; it represents love.

