'Baarish' and Some Gems From Urdu Poetry for Rainy Days

Urdunama's new episode on 'baarish'
Photo Credit: The Quint
'Baarish' is a Persian word that means rain, downpour, or something that is in abundance. It symbolises many different things, depending on the context. It could be a union, longing, suffering, or just life in general. It is in the way that 'barsaat' affects us that we decide what it means to us. Poets also have their own interpretations of 'baarish'. In other words, rain fuels an artist's creativity.
Music, perhaps, is a great example of such creativity. Whether it's pining for one's lost love or an ecstatic moment with a lover, we can find a treasure trove of songs that always make it to our rainy day playlists. For starters, Sahir Ludhianvi's song 'Zindagi Bhar Nahi Bhoolegi Woh Barsaat ki Raat,' from 1960 Bollywood film 'Barsaat Ki Raat,' is a song that captures the essence and the emotions that rain kindles.
Tune in as Fabeha Syed reads some more nazms on 'baarish'.
