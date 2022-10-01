Podcast | OK Boomer: Exploring ‘Buzurg’ in Urdu Poetry

1 October is observed as the International Day For the Older People.
(Photo: The Quint)
1 October is observed as the International Day For the Older People. So, we decided to explore buzurgi, meaning the wisdom of an old person. Tune in as we, through the works of poets like Firaq Gorakhpuri, Ismail Merathi, among others, look at what it means to be a 'buzurg'.
Raghupati Sahay, also known by his pen name Firaq Gorakhpuri, was one of the most noted contemporary poets from India.
In this episode of Urdunama, we celebrate Urdu's words of wisdom and what the language has to say about age and the experience that comes with it.
Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.
