Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu

In this special episode of Urdunama, we celebrate Dev Anand's love for the language
Photo Credit: The Quint
Experts and film historians nod in agreement every time they remember Dev Anand and his love for Urdu. One of the stars of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor-Dev Anand triumvirate, Dev was known to enjoy his dialogues and songs written in Urdu.
In this special episode of Urdunama, we celebrate the legend's love for the language and what could possibly be attributed to his initial training in the language.
Dev Anand shared deep friendships with shaayars like Gopaldas Neeraj and Sahir. In this episode, we revisit some gems that their friendships gave this world.
Dev Anand’s encounter with Urdu began with the film 'Ziddi'
