Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu

Experts and film historians nod in agreement every time they remember Dev Anand and his love for Urdu. One of the stars of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor-Dev Anand triumvirate, Dev was known to enjoy his dialogues and songs written in Urdu.

In this special episode of Urdunama, we celebrate the legend's love for the language and what could possibly be attributed to his initial training in the language.