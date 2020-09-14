Here Comes the ‘Aaftab’ of Some Glowing Ashaar


In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has inspired Urdu poets.
Fabeha Syed
‘Qatl-e-aaftab’ by Ali Sardar Jafri hopes for a new ‘sun’ - a new inquilaab that will set us free from our own demons. .  | (Image: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
Podcast
Also read: Gulzar: Celebrating the Artist And His Cocktail of Words

Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Vocals: Dr Junaid Alam, Mumbai based screenwriter, and a former RJ.
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

Also read: Faiz & Iqbal Have a Message for the ‘Befikre’ or ‘Ghaafil’

'Aaftab' or the sun is the heart of the universe that keeps the solar system and its planets together. This huge glowing ball of gas is a star that symbolises spirit, life, strength, triumph, energy, and usually everything positive. In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has been inspiring the poets.

So, tune in, and feel the radiance of some Urdu poetry that reminds you to face the 'aaftab' so that the shadows could fall behind you.

Also read: Ranjish Hi Sahi: Why Ghazal Maestro Mehdi Hassan’s Legacy Lives on

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: undefined