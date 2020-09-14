Here Comes the ‘Aaftab’ of Some Glowing Ashaar

In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has inspired Urdu poets. Fabeha Syed ‘Qatl-e-aaftab’ by Ali Sardar Jafri hopes for a new ‘sun’ - a new inquilaab that will set us free from our own demons. . | (Image: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar) Podcast In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has inspired Urdu poets.

Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed

Vocals: Dr Junaid Alam, Mumbai based screenwriter, and a former RJ.

Editor: Shelly Walia

Music: Big Bang Fuzz

'Aaftab' or the sun is the heart of the universe that keeps the solar system and its planets together. This huge glowing ball of gas is a star that symbolises spirit, life, strength, triumph, energy, and usually everything positive. In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how the bright star has been inspiring the poets. So, tune in, and feel the radiance of some Urdu poetry that reminds you to face the 'aaftab' so that the shadows could fall behind you.