'Janwaristan' – Let's Read George Orwell's 'Animal Farm' in Urdu

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

“The only good human being is a dead one."

"Man serves the interests of no creature except himself."

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear."

These are some of the lines of British essayist, journalist, and novelist George Orwell's famous satirical novella Animal Farm.

The book tells the story of a group of farm animals who dream about equality and a world where they live free of the tyranny of their human farmer. But in the end they end up living under the dictatorship of a pig named Napoleon.

The message is simple and clear – power corrupts all.

In this episode of Urdunama, we have tried to do something different. Instead of talking about Urdu words, host Fabeha Syed reads excerpts of Animal Farm, in Urdu, from a translation from English by London-based translator Nasir Hussain Jafari.

Tune in!