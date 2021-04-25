A Prayer of ‘Khair’ in These Testing Times

India’s second COVID wave pushed the country to host the worst surge in the world. With no oxygen, no beds, and no medicines, the healthcare system is on the verge of a collapse.

Every few minutes, social media keeps buzzing with posts of people writing about the passing away of their loved ones. And the images that we see on our timelines and inboxes will haunt us for years, probably all our lives.

In these testing times, we pray for ‘khair’ for everyone. Tune in.