Understanding the Theme of 'Intoxication' Through 'Saaqi'

In this week's Urdunama, we explore the theme of intoxication by understanding the word 'Saaqi' through Urdu poetry.
Catch renowned poet Azhar Iqbal in conversation with The Quint's Fabeha Syed.

(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Host, Producer and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed

Editor: Shelly Walia

Music: Big Bang Fuzz

The word 'Saaqi' meaning the bartender, or someone who serves alcohol, is often been used by poets in different ways.

For instance, in this ghazal by Jigar Moradabadi, the word 'Saaqi' is used to describe a leader or 'imam'.

ye hai mai-kada yahan rind hai yahan sab ka saaqi imaam hai

ye haram nahin hai ai shaiḳh ji yahan paarsai haraam hai

jo zara si pi ke behak gaya use mai-kade se nikal do

yahan tang-nazar ka guzar nahin, yahan ahl-e-zarf ka kaam hai

koi mast hai koi tishna-lab to kisi ke haath mein jaam hai

magar is pe koi kare bhi kya ye to mai-kade ka nizam hai

ye janaab-e-shaiḳh ka falsafa hai ajeeb saare jahaan se

jo vahaan piyo to halaal hai jo yahaan piyo to haraam hai

isi kayenaat mein ai 'Jiigar', koi inquilab uthega phir

ki buland ho ke bhi aadmi, abhi ḳhvaahishon ka ghulam hai

In this week's episode of Urdunama, we understand the theme of intoxication by exploring the oft-used word in Urdu poetry – 'Saaqi'.

Joining The Quint's Fabeha Syed on the podcast is renowned poet Azhar Iqbal.

Tune in.

