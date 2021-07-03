Raising the Voice and Standards - A Lesson in Poetry

Tune in for some anthems of resistance as we understand the true meaning of having 'awaaz'
Image: Kamran Akhtar/ The Quint
In this episode, we explore the many meanings of having a 'voice', and using it for those who either don't have it or are often silenced by those in power.
And what better way to understand the theme of 'raising the voice' than reading the nazm, 'East India Comapny ke Farzandon se Khitab' (To the Sons of East India), by the poet of revolution, aka shayar-e-inquilaab, Josh Malihabadi.
To make this podcast, we found it vital to read not only Malihabadi, but we also take reference from the poetry of stalwarts like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, and Jaun Elia among others.
Tune in.
