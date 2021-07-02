Akbar Allahabadi's Ode to Mangoes: 'Aam-nama'

The Quint's Fabeha Syed reads Akbar Allahabadi's iconic poem, 'Aam-nama'.
Image: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar
Mangoes have always had a special place in the hearts of Urdu poets and their shayari. From Ghalib to Iqbal, poets have written some great pieces about their love for the fruit. In this video, The Quint's Fabeha Syed reads Akbar Allahabadi's poem, 'Aam-nama'. Below is the translation of the poem by Khushwant Singh.
Naama na koi yaar ka paigham bhejiye
Is fasl mein jo bhejiye bas aam bhejiye
Aisa zaroor ho ki unhein rakh ke kha saku'n
Pukhta agarche bees to das khaam bhejiye
Maaloom hi hai aap ko bande ka address
Seedhe Allahabad mere naam bhejiye
Aisa na ho ki aap ye likhein jawaab mein
Tameel hogi pahle magar daam bhejiye
Neither letter nor message from my beloved send to me,
If you must send something this season, mangoes let them be.
Make sure there are some that I can keep to eat another day.
If twenty are ripe add another ten that can stay.
Your slave's address you know, it remains the same
Dispatch them to Allahabad in a parcel in my name.
Whatever you do, in reply please be not brash:
'Order for mangoes received, just send the cash'.
