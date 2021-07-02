Akbar Allahabadi's Ode to Mangoes: 'Aam-nama'

Neither letter nor message from my beloved send to me,

If you must send something this season, mangoes let them be.

Make sure there are some that I can keep to eat another day.

If twenty are ripe add another ten that can stay.

Your slave's address you know, it remains the same

Dispatch them to Allahabad in a parcel in my name.

Whatever you do, in reply please be not brash:

'Order for mangoes received, just send the cash'.