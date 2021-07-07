'Khwahishon ki Khidki' – a Window, a Secret, and a Wishful Heart

What respite does khwahishon ki khidki bring Billo?
(Image: The Quint/Aman Verma)
Mumbai is the city of possibilities, and many people are drawn to this maya nagri to change their life for the better. The city is inhabited by thousands of people and the dreams they carry – each of them having a story and a wishful heart.
Like many of them, Billo, too, wanted to have a better life.
Tune in to listen to 'Khwahishon ki Khidki'.
