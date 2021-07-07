'Khwahishon ki Khidki' – a Window, a Secret, and a Wishful Heart

What respite does khwahishon ki khidki bring Billo, a bar dancer in Mumbai? Tune in to the latest episode!
Athar Rather
Podcast
Published:

What respite does khwahishon ki khidki bring Billo?

(Image: The Quint/Aman Verma)

Mumbai is the city of possibilities, and many people are drawn to this maya nagri to change their life for the better. The city is inhabited by thousands of people and the dreams they carry – each of them having a story and a wishful heart.

Like many of them, Billo, too, wanted to have a better life.

Billo, a bar dancer in Mumbai, lives in a small 10x10 feet room that opens to the city through a small window. She sits by that window every evening, with dreams in her eyes and a secret that she carries in her heart.

Tune in to listen to 'Khwahishon ki Khidki'.

