‘Tuition Centre’ – Reminiscing the Magic & Innocence of First Love

In the first episode of The Quint’s new podcast series Qisse Kahaniyaan, Alif narrates a story about the magic and innocence of first love. It is set in a time when romance meant copying homework and sending handwritten notes on ruled sheets.
Tune in to listen to ‘Tuition Centre’.
There is a special place in our memory for our first love. We cherish that sweetness of festivals when we were growing up. A song from the 90s invokes many a colourful memories. The smell of the first monsoon rain evokes the imagery of paper boats that we rowed in little streams. We keep some memories hidden in our chest forever. Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
