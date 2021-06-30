'Purana Ghar' – Of Lost Childhood & the Longing for Home

There is a special place in our memory for our first love. We cherish that sweetness of festivals when we were growing up. A song from the 90s invokes many a colourful memories. The smell of the first monsoon rain evokes the imagery of paper boats that we rowed in little streams. We keep some memories hidden in our chest forever. Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.