'Purana Ghar' – Of Lost Childhood & the Longing for Home

Tune in to the second episode of The Quint's new podcast series, 'Qisse Kahaniyaan by Alif', as he tells you the story of a 'Purana Ghar'.
(Image: Aman Verma/ The Quint)
'Home', people say, is simply where you belong. A belonging that blooms from familiarity. But for those who have been uprooted all their lives, home is a capricious space. It is constantly on the move, bundled with first toys, family photos, and the playfulness of childhood, until one day we long for the memories that we have lost and the stories that we've left behind.
Tune in to 'Purana Ghar', the second episode of The Quint's new podcast series 'Qisse Kahaniyaan by Alif'.
There is a special place in our memory for our first love. We cherish that sweetness of festivals when we were growing up. A song from the 90s invokes many a colourful memories. The smell of the first monsoon rain evokes the imagery of paper boats that we rowed in little streams. We keep some memories hidden in our chest forever. Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined