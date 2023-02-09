Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar Shines In His Rustic Gangster Look

Podcast | Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar Shines In His Rustic Gangster Look

The movie came to the theatres in January this year, and is now streaming on OTT platform, Netflix.
Soundarya Athimuthu
Soundarya Athimuthu reviews Thunivu.

Any bank heist thriller calls for an adrenaline rush, and Thunivu was no exception. The anticipation around the Ajith Kumar-starrer was nothing short of a firecracker.

Thunivu wastes no time in introducing us to the conflict in the story. It's about a gang planning a bank robbery, only to find out that another mysterious group inside is about to double-cross them. But do the thieves have the same motives? Is there a bigger thief who is invisible?

Tune in for my full review!

