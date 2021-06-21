What’s Likely on Agenda for PM Modi’s All-Party J&K Leaders Meet?

Amid a deep trust deficit in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise move, seems to have extended the olive branch with an invite to major political leaders for a meeting on Thursday, 24 June.

The meeting will consist of fourteen political leaders, while other invitees on the list include former chief ministers, such as National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad.