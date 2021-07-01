ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Cadila Seeks Emergency Use Nod From DCGI for Its DNA Vaccine

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine has reported an efficacy of 66.6 percent against symptomatic cases.

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Image used for representational purpose.</p></div>
i

Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch ZyCoV-D – a DNA vaccine against COVID-19 – for those aged 12 years and above, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 1 July.

ZyCoV-D has been dubbed as the first plasmid DNA vaccine globally against COVID-19.

Phase 3 trials have been completed for the vaccine, and it has reported an efficacy of 66.6 percent against symptomatic cases in the interim analysis, Moneycontrol reported.

(With inputs from ANI , Moneycontrol)

