Zydus Cadila Seeks Emergency Use Nod From DCGI for Its DNA Vaccine
Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine has reported an efficacy of 66.6 percent against symptomatic cases.
Zydus Cadila has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch ZyCoV-D – a DNA vaccine against COVID-19 – for those aged 12 years and above, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 1 July.
ZyCoV-D has been dubbed as the first plasmid DNA vaccine globally against COVID-19.
Phase 3 trials have been completed for the vaccine, and it has reported an efficacy of 66.6 percent against symptomatic cases in the interim analysis, Moneycontrol reported.
(With inputs from ANI , Moneycontrol)
