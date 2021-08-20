Zydus Cadila's COVID Vaccine Approved in India; Was Tested on Children Above 12

Zydus Cadila's 3-Dose COVID Vaccine Gets Approval from India's Drugs Regulator. Image used for representational purposes.
Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), the Centre announced on Friday, 20 August.
ZyCoV-D is the sixth vaccine approved for use in India after Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Earlier, it was reported that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended giving emergency approval to the vaccine.
ZyCoV-D trial has been the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19, with 28,000 volunteers.
The ministry further said, "The vaccine had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both the phase I/II and phase-III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)."
Published: 20 Aug 2021,07:55 PM IST