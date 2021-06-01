Modi vs Mamata: Why the Ego Battle Is Causing More Harm Than Good

Barely a month after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly election results, where Trinamool Congress won with a landslide victory, political theatrics between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are still finding their way into the administration of the state.
This time, the drama surrounds the now-former state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.
This was just a few hours after both Banerjee and Bandyopadhyay skipped a review meeting held by the PM on Cyclone Yaas at Kalaikunda Airport on 28 May.
According to Banerjee, they submitted two reports of the damage by the cyclone and funds required for relief and reconstruction.
And Bandyopadhyay, instead of reporting to the Centre, announced that he is retiring. But, in an interesting twist, soon after his announcement, he was appointed in a special position as the chief advisor to Mamata Banerjee.
But his new appointment may not protect him from the Centre’s displeasure which, on 31 May, issued a show-cause notice to Bandyopadhyay for his absence from the review meeting and asked him to submit a response within three days.
To discuss this, we spoke with senior journalist and author Payal Singh Mohanka and The Quint’s Political Editor Aditya Menon. Tune in!
