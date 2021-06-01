Rajeev To Alapan: In War With NDA, Mamata Stands By Her Soldiers

But is this rash decision making from a volatile Chief Minister? Mamata’s history with the Modi government shows that she’s taken more extreme steps to protect her officers in the past. And more often than not, it was a defence tactic when the Centre fired the first salvo.

In February 2019, the streets of Kolkata saw an unprecedented showdown between the Kolkata Police and officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The showdown ended with senior CBI officials being shoved by the collar into Kolkata Police vans. The CBI was at the residence of then police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to arrest and question him for alleged suppression of evidence in the Sarada and Rose Valley chit fund scams. Investigations into both scams, at various stages, have thrown up names or shown links to senior Trinamool leaders. At the time, days before the Lok Sabha elections were to commence, involving Kumar, known to be close to Mamata, in the scam, was seen as a direct attack on the CM herself.

Within minutes, Mamata Banerjee announced that she was going to go on an indefinite dharna and set up base at the Y-channel in Central Kolkata, where she ate, slept and also conducted cabinet meetings for three days.

Since then Rajeev Kumar was removed from the post of commissioner and has thereafter been shunted to many positions in the state CID and other departments.

In the instances of both Alapan and Rajiv, it was clear that the Centre’s attack was not on the officers themselves but on Mamata Banerjee. And in both cases, she’s proved that her best soldiers are not dispensable in a political war.