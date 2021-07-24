How is 'Tahayyur' or Amazement, the Beginning of Wisdom?

Tune in to understand the meaning and different contexts in which Tahayyur is used.
Khabar-e-tahayyur-e-ishq is a ghazal by Siraj Aurangabadi, who writes about a state of bekhabari, meaning unawareness.
Khabar-e-tahayyur-e-ishq sun na junoo raha na pari rahi
Na to tu raha na to main raha jo rahi so be-ḳhabari rahi
The couplet describes bekhabari as oblivion or ignorance. This bekhabari is not that which is the result of not knowing something. This is about love, where everything ends, nothing remains. And this love is what the poet calls — news of love that amazes.
In this episode of Urdunama, we discuss the meaning of 'Tahayyur' which is astonishment. We also try to understand what it is that amazes the poets that they commit themselves to poetry. Tune in.
