How is 'Tahayyur' or Amazement, the Beginning of Wisdom?

Khabar-e-tahayyur-e-ishq is a ghazal by Siraj Aurangabadi, who writes about a state of bekhabari, meaning unawareness.

Khabar-e-tahayyur-e-ishq sun na junoo raha na pari rahi

Na to tu raha na to main raha jo rahi so be-ḳhabari rahi

The couplet describes bekhabari as oblivion or ignorance. This bekhabari is not that which is the result of not knowing something. This is about love, where everything ends, nothing remains. And this love is what the poet calls — news of love that amazes.