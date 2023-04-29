The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Beat Punjab on Record-Breaking Night

Among the four highest scores in this competition, this match marks the only instance where a team didn’t have any centurions
Lucknow got the better of Punjab in match 38 of the Indian T20 League, in a rather emphatic batter. After being put to bat first, KL Rahul’s team scored 257/5, and became just the second team after Bangalore to score 250 or more in this competition.
Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis scored half-centuries for them. In response, Punjab were bowled out for 201, with Yash Thakur picking up a four-wicket haul, and Naveen-ul-Haq supporting him with three wickets.
The pair scored 89 runs in less than eight overs. Nicholas Pooran applied the finishing touches with his 19-ball 45, as his strike rate soared up to nearly 200 this season.
There weren’t many stars in Punjab’s batting, but young Atharva Taide did well. He had scored 33 runs before this fixture, but turned up with an impressive 36-ball 66. There will, however, be questions about Punjab’s tactics. Despite three of Punjab’s four wins coming whilst batting first, they opted to chase, resulting in a fatal error.
