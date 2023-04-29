The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Beat Punjab on Record-Breaking Night

Lucknow got the better of Punjab in match 38 of the Indian T20 League, in a rather emphatic batter. After being put to bat first, KL Rahul’s team scored 257/5, and became just the second team after Bangalore to score 250 or more in this competition.

Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis scored half-centuries for them. In response, Punjab were bowled out for 201, with Yash Thakur picking up a four-wicket haul, and Naveen-ul-Haq supporting him with three wickets.

Among the four highest scores in this competition, this match marks the only instance where a team didn’t have any centurions – highlighting the score was a product of immaculate teamwork, instead of individual brilliance.