The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Outclass Mumbai in 55 Run Win at Home

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat looked like the defending champions they are as they were all class in the big 55 run victory over Mumbai in Tuesday's match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma put Gujarat in to bat and the bowlers made some early inroads- Wriddhiman Saha out in the third over to Arjun Tendulkar and then Hardik Pandya too got out in the 7th over as Gujarat were 50/2 after 6.1. Shubman Gill though entertained his home crown with a solid 56 which was followed by a late flourish from David Miller and Abhinav Manohar who added 71 runs off 35 balls, for the 5th wicket, as Gujarat posted a massive 207/6.

In reply, Hardik Pandya got Rohit Sharma out in the second over itself and then Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma both fell to Rashid Khan in the 8th over by which point Mumbai were 45/3. Nehal Wadhera provided some fireworks late in the innings, scoring 40 off 21, but the target proved too much for Mumbai as they lost by 55 runs.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd and Domino's.