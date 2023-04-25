The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Warner Trumps Former Team Hyderabad by 7 Runs

Delhi have picked up their second points of the season, beating Hyderabad by 7 runs in another last-ball finish, on Monday night in Hyderabad.

David Warner, returning to the ground he called home for many years, won the toss and elected to bat first but that wasn't the only big call he made. Prithvi Shaw was left out of the playing XI for the first time this season, with Sarfaraz Khan replacing him. Pushed up to open, Phil Salt didn't do much as he was out first ball. Mitch Marsh batted at 3 and made 25 as Warner ended up scoring 21 off 20 but by the fall of his wicket, the team was in trouble at 62/5 after 8 overs. Axar Patel and Manish Pandey through added 69 for the sixth wicket and scored 34 each to help the team post 144/9.

Hyderabad chase was slow with Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal putting together 31 runs after 5 overs before Brook got out to Nortje on 7. Mayank went onto score 49 before his wicket started a bit of a trend for Hyderabad with a wicket falling in the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th overs. In the end, 13 were needed off the last over and Mukesh Kumar conceded just 5 as Delhi won the match by 7 runs.