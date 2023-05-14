The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Reign Supreme as Rajasthan Capitulate

The youngster from Delhi scored 29 runs in 11 deliveries, hitting three fours and a couple of sixes in the process.

Rajasthan’s batting display was nothing short of an absolute capitulation, with hardly any batter tackling Bangalore’s bowlers effectively. The top three combined to score only 4 runs, and whilst some slack can be cut for the promising Yashasvi Jaiswal, questions are bound to be raised about Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson’s shot selection.

From the team selection perspective, both of Bangalore’s decisions paid dividends, with Parnell and Michael Bracewell combining to pick up five wickets in six overs, while conceding only 26 runs.

