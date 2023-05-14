The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Punjab Beat Delhi to Remain Alive in Top 4 Hunt

Delhi epitomised idioms like ‘falling like nine pins’ and ‘crumbling like a house of cards' in match 59 of the Indian T20 League, as they were handed a 31-run defeat by Punjab. Shikhar Dhawan’s men were put to bat first and they scored 167 runs, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring his maiden ton in this competition. In response, Delhi were once cruising at 69/0, but then went through a gigantic collapse, ultimately managing to muster only 136/8.

Although Prabhsimran had scored just one fifty in his first 17 games, he was seen at his very best in this fixture. Having scored just 27 runs off his first 31 deliveries, the 22-year-old from Punjab shifted gears only after getting his eye in.