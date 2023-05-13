The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow's Pooran & Mankad Stun Hyderabad

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow's Pooran & Mankad Stun Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a much-needed win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday
Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Podcast
Published:

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a much-needed win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening with the help of a stunning match-winning innings from Nicolas Pooran, who batted at a strike rate of over 300, and was ably assisted by Prerak Mankad who scored a vital half century to help the team close out the 7 wicket win, with 4 balls to spare.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

