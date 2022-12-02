Podcast | Hardik Patel on Gujarat Elections, Move to BJP, Cases on Patidars

Hardik Patel Podcast with Eshwar Gole
Photo Credit: The Quint
BJP's Hardik Patel is contesting his first Assembly election from Gujarat's Viramgam. We followed him on his campaign trail and also managed to catch up with him and hear his thoughts about Congress and AAP campaigns in Gujarat, his move to the BJP after being with Congress for many years and what is on top of his priority list if he gets elected.
Here's what he told us!
