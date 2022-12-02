Podcast | Hardik Patel on Gujarat Elections, Move to BJP, Cases on Patidars

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Hardik Patel on Gujarat Elections, Move to BJP, Cases on Patidars

BJP's Hardik Patel is contesting his first Assembly election from Gujarat's Viramgam.
BJP's Hardik Patel is contesting his first Assembly election from Gujarat's Viramgam. We followed him on his campaign trail and also managed to catch up with him and hear his thoughts about Congress and AAP campaigns in Gujarat, his move to the BJP after being with Congress for many years and what is on top of his priority list if he gets elected.

Here's what he told us! 

