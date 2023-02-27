Podcast | Jealous of Sabziwala Review: Worth the Rs. 299 Membership???

Standup comedian Abhishek Upmanyu just released his first full-length comedy special titled ‘Jealous of Sabziwaala’ not on Netflix, or on Prime, but as a members-only video on his YouTube channel and we are here to discuss if it’s worth the 299 rupees membership!

In this review, we explore the differences between a compilation of jokes and a standup special. Also, what role might cinematography and set design play in this scenario and can it increase the overall quality of the special?

Tune in to find out!