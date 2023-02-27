Podcast | Jealous of Sabziwala Review: Worth the Rs. 299 Membership???

Abhishek Upmanyu released his standup special for his YouTube channel members.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Standup comedian Abhishek Upmanyu just released his first full-length comedy special titled ‘Jealous of Sabziwaala’ not on Netflix, or on Prime, but as a members-only video on his YouTube channel and we are here to discuss if it’s worth the 299 rupees membership!
In this review, we explore the differences between a compilation of jokes and a standup special. Also, what role might cinematography and set design play in this scenario and can it increase the overall quality of the special?
Tune in to find out!
To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.
Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.
To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)