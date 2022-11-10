Siyasat - Quint Hindi's New Podcast Series on Indian Politicians

India is a land of politics. From tea stalls to the grand chambers of the Parliament, Indians thrive on political discussions. On Quint Hindi's new show- Siyasat, I will take you on a journey with some of Indian politics' most fascinating stories. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives.

I am Upendra Kumar, and every Monday, I will come with a political figure, their story and impacted politics. Tune in!