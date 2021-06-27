RD Burman & Gulzar: Maestros and Their Masterpieces

Host, writer, and audio editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
RD Burman aka Pancham and Gulzar’s collaboration gave us – the fans of poetry and music – gems that have become a part of our own lives’ soundtracks.
This legendary partnership began while working on Gulzar’s film Parichay in 1972.
In this episode, we hum a few of the duo’s masterpieces. And also read Gulzar’s nazm ‘Yaad hai Pancham’, which he wrote after RD Burman passed away. Here are the excerpts from the beautiful poem:
Yaad hai, Pancham
Wo pyaas nahi thi,
Jab tum music undel rahe the zindagi mein
Aur hum sab ooakh bardha kar maang rahe thay
Pyaas aab lagi hai,
Jab qatra-qatra tumhari aawaz ka jama kar raha hun
Kya tumhen pata tha Pancham
Ki tum chup ho jaoge
Aur tumhari aawaz dhundta phirunga
Yaad hai, Pancham,
Jab bhee koi dhun bana kar bhejte thay
To saath keh diya karte thay,
“The ball is in your court”
Ye kaun sa ball mere court mein chhodh gaye ho tum,
..Pancham zindagi ka khel akele nahin khela jaata
Hamaari toh team hai
Aa jao, ya bula lo
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined