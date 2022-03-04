Aayinaa Part 2: A Slice of History Preserved in Memory

Tune in to this episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan!
(Photo: The Quint)
Ustaad Azhar Ali, a talented craftsman of Shahjahanabad, wants to make a mirror – a masterpiece worthy enough to be presented before the Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar during Shaan-e-Hindustan, an annual festival that is held in the city of Shahjahanabad.
In this episode, the mirror that now lies in the dusty corner of an antique shop in modern Delhi, narrates the story of how it found its new owner and also what happened in the year 1857.
The mirror catches the reflections of the best and the worst of those days and the story that unfolds in between.
Tune in to this episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan for more!
Stories are at the core of our living – we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read, and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love... well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
