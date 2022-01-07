'Baarishein Part 1' — When Chasing Dreams Comes at a Cost

Qisse Kahaniyaan by Alif is back with a new season, new characters and new stories on love and nostalgia.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
In the first episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan 2, Alif narrates the story of Sahil, an ambitious man who has accomplished much, but is unable to fill the void of personal loss.
We all have dreams that we want to turn into reality, but sometimes chasing dreams can come at a cost. For Sahil, it cost everything...even his own existence.
He came to Mumbai seven years ago from Raebareli to chase his dreams. Leaving everything and everyone behind, Sahil finally got everything that he dreamt. Everything except peace.
Sahil, by now a successful corporate professional, finds himself at crossroads one rainy evening after receiving a frantic phone call.
The shadow of his past lurks large in his present. Sahil is trying to run away from a question that keeps coming back to him. Will he be able to face it and find the answer before it's too late?
Stories are at the core of our living — we all love to hear stories but we also take refuge in the world of stories through the characters that we hear about, read and watch.
We laugh when they laugh, feel their pain when they are sad and their first love...well, that reminds us of our own.
My name is Alif and I am a storyteller, and Qisse Kahaniyaan is my attempt to bring you some such memories wrapped in words, dressed in sound, and juiced with nostalgia and memories.
