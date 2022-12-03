Podcast | Can Ayushmann Do More Than Comedies? | Do I Like It

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Can Ayushmann Do More Than Comedies? | Do I Like It

In this review, I talk about all the roles he's done before and what I liked about his latest release.
Pratikshya Mishra
Ayushmann Khurana in An Action Hero

We've seen him do comedy, we've seen him do social dramas, and some thrillers like Andhadhun too. But, how does he fare in An Action Hero as an action hero? In this review, I talk about all the roles he's done before and what I liked about his latest release. 

Tune in as I refer to the film by 3 different names throughout (face palm) and tell you, Do I Like It? 

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

