From AAP to BJP, Political Developments To Watch Out for in 2021

The year 2020 has been anything but usual, with an unforeseen pandemic throwing the whole world into uncertain and challenging circumstances. But Indian politics has been adapting and improvising to work its way through this 'new normal'.
Even as more than a few dozen countries like France, South Korea, Australia, Botswana and others postponed elections that were scheduled this year, Bihar pulled off one of the biggest state elections replete with full-fledged campaigns and rallies (flouting social distancing norms on several occasions).
While the BJP made a successful foray into Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav's territory, the party is slowly inching into new territory in southern India as well. After a high-octane campaign in Hyderabad, the party managed 48 seats, up from the four seats it had in the city's previous civic polls.
But BJP is not the only one on an expansionist mission, a smaller party like Aam Aadmi Party, after its huge success against the BJP in Delhi, is eyeing to contest in Uttar Pradesh next.
Although its previous attempts in Haryana, Goa or Rajasthan was anything but a success, the AAP is hoping to pitch the Delhi model against UP's “corruption and underdevelopment”.
The Congress on the other hand, is looking at some serious introspection and reforms, to be able to address its leadership crisis. After below par performances in elections, this year saw several meetings between the G23 and the party's post holders to smoothen the widening schism within the party.
While there's surely a vaccine to look forward to in 2021, in this episode, let's look at the major political developments to watch out for in the coming year. Tune in!
