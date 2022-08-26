Nayyara Noor's Gentle Melodies And the Gems She'll be Remembered For

Urdunama episode on Nayyara Noor's work.
Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint
Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passed away on 20 August in Karachi. She'll be remembered for her genteel nature and her simplicity that made her stand apart from her peers. As her fans across the globe mourn this huge loss, we take a look at her journey from Guwahati to Karachi, and how she became the voice for some of Faiz's iconic nazms.
Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)