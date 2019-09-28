Idli May Not Be South Indian? Aiyo! Here’s its Origin Story

Idlis are amazing! But are they Indian? Listen to the podcast to know more!

(This podcast was first published on 30 September 2019. It has been republished from The Quint ’s archives in light of a social media debate over idlis.)

Today, I'd like to take you on an IDLI-CIOUS journey, where we discover the origins of the humble idli, the right way of making it, and of course, some out of the ordinary recipes.

Spoiler alert, there's a possibility that idlis may not be South Indian. In fact, they may not have even originated in India.