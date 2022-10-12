Podcast: Do I Like Hasan Minhaj - The King's Jester?

Swati Chopra reviews Hasan Minhaj's Netflix special - The King's Jester
Photo Credit: The Quint
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, is the second Netflix special by the stand-up comedian after the raging success of Patriot Act and it is a bold one. The King's Jester is an hour-long set which reflects his skills as a captivating, powerful storyteller.
To listen to my full review, tune in!
Hasan Minhaj in The King's Jester
