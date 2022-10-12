Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Hasan Minhaj - The King's Jester?

Podcast: Do I Like Hasan Minhaj - The King's Jester?

The King's Jester is an hour-long set which reflects his skills as a captivating, powerful storyteller.
Swati Chopra
Podcast
Published:

Swati Chopra reviews Hasan Minhaj's Netflix special - The King's Jester

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Swati Chopra reviews Hasan Minhaj's Netflix special - The King's Jester</p></div>

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, is the second Netflix special by the stand-up comedian after the raging success of Patriot Act and it is a bold one. The King's Jester is an hour-long set which reflects his skills as a captivating, powerful storyteller.

To listen to my full review, tune in!

Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?

Hasan Minhaj in The King's Jester

The King’s Jester, however, is not as controversial as his show Patriotic Act. Hasan, though, takes a dig at the King, the Indian Prime Minister and the (now late) Queen and slides in casually, “Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was fake. Who marries Nick Jonas unironically? Malala follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back.” 
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like Kantara?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also ReadPodcast | Gambia Cough Syrup Deaths: How Safe Are Made-In-India Drugs?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT