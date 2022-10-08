Podcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?

From performances to representation, Pratikshya Mishra talks about everything in this episode of Do I Like It.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Ma is now streaming on Netflix

Photo Credit: The Quint

Maja Ma tells the story of Pallavi (Madhuri Dixit), a woman who is a mother of two, and she must grapple with being outed while trying to come in terms with her sexuality. 

From performances, to the messaging, to representation, host Pratikshya Mishra talks about everything in this episode of Do I Like It. 

Tune in!

Still from Maja Ma

What happens often in content with queer stories is that things are left ambiguous. It's very rare for the terms gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual to be used properly, front and centre. It's amazing that Maja Ma does that.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

