Podcast: Do I Like Maja Ma?

Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Ma is now streaming on Netflix
Photo Credit: The Quint
Maja Ma tells the story of Pallavi (Madhuri Dixit), a woman who is a mother of two, and she must grapple with being outed while trying to come in terms with her sexuality.
From performances, to the messaging, to representation, host Pratikshya Mishra talks about everything in this episode of Do I Like It.
Tune in!
Still from Maja Ma
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)