Podcast: Do I Like Jamtara Season 2?

The show's acting performances are brilliant, but the show-stealer is Seema Pahwa as Bua ji, who aids Gudiya in her political campaign and is as shrewd, if not more, than Brajesh.

The music, dialogues and cinematography work in its favour, with a few misses but build up on the revenge-driven storyline.

So, should you be making this show your weekend binge?

Tune in to find out!