Podcast: Do I Like Jamtara Season 2?

Jamtara is back with another season of scams (within scams), stellar performances, and a gripping storyline.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Jamtara is back with another season of scams (within scams), stellar performances, and a gripping storyline. In this episode of Do I Like It, host Pratikshya Mishra will tell you how the show's second season fares and do they like it?
Tune in!
The show's acting performances are brilliant, but the show-stealer is Seema Pahwa as Bua ji, who aids Gudiya in her political campaign and is as shrewd, if not more, than Brajesh.
The music, dialogues and cinematography work in its favour, with a few misses but build up on the revenge-driven storyline.
So, should you be making this show your weekend binge?
Tune in to find out!
Do I like It? is a Quint production where we review anything and everything under then sun, and answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)