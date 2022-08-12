Vidya Balan: Have You Ever Asked a Hero Why He Does Only Men-Centric Films?

Anupama Chopra, Vidya Balan and Aparna Purohit on Itni Starry Baatein
Photo Credit: The Quint
Finally, India has some statistics which point to the current state of female representation in the Indian film industry and digital space. Spearheaded by Ormax Media and Film Companion, and supported by Amazon Prime Video, 'O Womaniya!' is a detailed study that reveals the state of female participation, from boardrooms to film sets.
The Quint spoke to Aparna Purohit, the Head of India Originals, Prime Video, Anupama Chopra, Founder and Editor of Film Companion and actor Vidya Balan, who is known to play powerful characters on screen. The experts spoke in detail about their survey, and their experiences as women who were once vulnerable and are now in power.
Tune in!
