O Womaniya! 2022 Report Reveals Status of Female Representation in Indian Films

Actor Vidya Balan also gave a statement on the representation of women in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor said, "I have noticed the change in female representation in films in the last decade and a half. From seeing just a handful of women on sets to now having women lead film-making by taking charge of direction, editing, and other key departments, we have come a long way."

She added, "While this change has been underway for a while, it’s now become stronger with streaming services that have introduced the much-needed diversity in storytelling and on sets. However, the report indicates that we still have a lot of ground to cover."