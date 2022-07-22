Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we are in conversation with the cast of Shamshera.
Abira Dhar
Podcast
Published:

Itni Starry Baatein featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Karan Malhotra

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Itni Starry Baatein featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Karan Malhotra</p></div>

In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we are in conversation with the cast of Shamshera – Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani kapoor and Karan Malhotra. The film is releasing on 22nd July in theaters and this will be Ranbir Kapoor's first release in 4 years.

Karan Malhotra, Shamshera's director, shares how Ranbir reacted when he broke the news of him having a baby and RK reveals why he did not invite Vaani to his wedding.

Tune in!

"Being a father is the greatest gift of life & it's something I always wanted."
Ranbir Kapoor
Also ReadItni Starry Baatein: Ranveer Singh - Up Close & Personal About Work, Life & Wife

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT