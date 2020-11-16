Nitish Back as CM, But with 2 Deputies; Is BJP Set to Expand Base?

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a historic fourth consecutive term but with two deputies from the BJP.

Despite the massive anti-incumbency that he faced in the state, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a historic fourth consecutive term but with two deputies from the BJP. The saffron party that emerged to be the big brother in the alliance, with 74 seats interestingly replaced Sushil Modi, who had been Kumar's deputy for more than a decade, with Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi – who won from the Katihar and Bettiah seats, respectively.