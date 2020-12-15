Nirbhaya to Shakti Laws: Why Preventing Rape Not on Agenda?

16 December brings back memories of the heinous Nirbhaya gang rape case of 2012 that shook the very core of the nation and the seven long years that it took to bring justice.

It was only nine months back on 20 March 2020 that this case got finally got closure, with all four convicts being hanged to death. It was said to be a victorious day not just for Nirbhaya but women, in general, yet as we think about Nirbhaya's justice, a lot of other factors also come to mind.

Why is it that crimes against women have risen further by 7.3 percent in the just the last one year? Despite death penalties being awarded in some cases, why is it that India is not being able to prevent violence against women?