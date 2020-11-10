Urdu Poetry & Lessons in Courage: Here Are Some Acts of ‘Hausla’

Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Jo toofano’n mein palte ja rahe hain
Wohi duniya badalte ja rahe hain
This couplet by Jigar Moradabadi is a reminder that it's in the turbulence and rough terrains that we find our truest strengths. Ameer Qazalbash also once wrote that it’s one’s commitment and perseverance that makes one successful. But, both these virtues need some ‘hausla’ or courage to fix anything that needs to be fixed – spirit, faith, or the self.
In this episode of Urdunama, we go back to poets like Faiz, Iqbal, Moradabadi, and others, for a lesson we need to refresh: Bold is beautiful.
Tune in.
