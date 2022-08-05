'Won't Do a Reality Show Because Most of the Time I'd Have To Lie': Neena Gupta

The mother-daughter duo of Masaba Masaba in conversation with Abira Dhar.
(Photo Credit : The Quint)
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the mother-daughter actor duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, get candid about the behind-the-scenes stories of Masaba Masaba, now streaming on Netflix.
During the course of the conversation, Masaba revealed that although Neena comes across as an unconventional mother, she is as conventional as a mother can be.
They spoke about how the show incorporates parts of their life stories, the fashion extravaganza of season 2, how both of them tend to their emotions, the mature portrayal of mothers in filmmaking in recent times, and much more.
Tune in!
